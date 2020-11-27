Nancy Sue Crider
Plainfield - Nancy Sue (Lewallen) Crider, 87, of Plainfield, Indiana, passed away peacefully on November, 24, 2020 in Plainfield. She was born June 30, 1933 in Lebanon, Indiana, to Pleasant S. and Lennie June (Byers) Lewallen. She grew up and attended school in Lebanon where she met and married John G. (Jack) Crider on January 14, 1951.
Nancy enjoyed cooking and gardening and was a master of both. She had an amazing collection of cookbooks dating back to the mid-19th century. She and Jack spent 27 years in Georgia where they worked side by side in the garage door industry. They enjoyed boating, antiquing, good food and each other's company. Jack and Nancy's remarkable love story lasted 68 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Coral Jean Wheat, and brothers, Pleasant Lewallen, Jr. and Marvin B. Lewallen along with son-in-law, Jeffrey Jay. Nancy leaves behind a son, John Crider (Beth Bowen) of Avon, daughters, Bonnie Holliday of Santa Monica, California and Brenda Jay of Plainfield; grandchildren, Alisa Rouse, Amy Jay (Gavin Stephens), Laura Jay-Ballinger (David Ballinger), Sarah Crider, Ashley Barth (Kevin) and 6 great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the good people at Cumberland Trace Senior Living, Plainfield, for taking care of both our mother and dad.
There will be a private grave-side service with arrangements by Hall-Baker Funeral Home, Plainfield. Online condolences can be made at www.bakerfuneralservice.com
Contributions may be made to Myelo Dysplastic Syndrome Foundation, 4573 S. Broad St., Suite 150, Yardsville, NJ, 08620 or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 8445 Keystone Crossing, Suite 135, Indianapolis, IN 46260.