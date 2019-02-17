Services
Nancy Sue Hollis


1935 - 2019
Nancy Sue Hollis Obituary
Nancy Sue Hollis

Danville - Nancy Sue Hollis, 83, Danville, IN, passed away February 11, 2019. She was born November 12, 1935 in Indianapolis, the daughter of Carl Hollis and Beverly (Humphries) Schmidt. Nancy was the Assistant to the Dean of Wabash College for 19 years. She was also the owner of the Cat Nap Inn. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter, Vicki L. Nance, her half-sister, Sandy, and her half-brother, Jack. She is survived by her son, Jason Foos, her half-sister, Barbara Clute, and her close friend, Christina Taber. Per Nancy's request, there will be no services following her cremation. Memorial gifts may be made to the () or the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (www.aspca.org). Online condolences may be shared at www.neptunesociety.com/obituaries.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 17, 2019
