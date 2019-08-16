|
|
Nancy Sue Nicholson
Zionsville - Nancy Sue Nicholson, Beloved sister, aunt, cousin and friend, passed away August 13, 2019 at St. Vincent's Hospice. She was born in Pittsfield IL to Charles M. and Martha Nicholson. Nancy was 81 years old. She graduated from Pittsfield High School and attended Gale Institute, Minneapolis, in comptometer and business machines. She earned a BS in Accounting from Butler University in 1972 and retired from Indiana Bell Telephone Co. (AT&T) in 1993 as Assistant Treasurer.
Nancy was a member of Zionsville United Methodist Church for over 50 years and in the Adult choir for many of those years. She was also a member of The Telephone Pioneers of America. She loved traveling, music, boating and sports; was an avid Butler Basketball and a life-long St. Louis Cardinals fan.
She is survived by: Brother, Roy (Phyllis) Nicholson, Sisters, Mary Ann (Charles) DeLong and M. Kay Nicholson; nephews, David (Lisa) Nicholson, Dan (Robin) Nicholson, and Brett (Tawna) DeLong; nieces, Elizabeth (Larry) Soutar and Jenny Harber; great nephews Matt and Kevin Nicholson, Tyler Kellerman and Blake DeLong; Great nieces, Kelsea Nicholson, Corinne Price, Blair Ball, Erin Scott and Samantha Soutar; Step-great nephews, Milford and Rob Harber and Jonathan Smith and several great great nephews and nieces. Also, special cousin, Rebecca Stansberry; special friends, Beth Lawrence and Lori Delong.
Services will be on Saturday at 2:00 pm at Zionsville United Methodist Church. Friends may call from 12:00 to 2:00 pm at the church. Burial will be at 2:00 pm on Monday at Beacon Hill Cemetery, Rockville, IN.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Zionsville United Methodist Church, PO Box 547, Zionsville, IN or St. Vincent's Hospice.
Simplicity Funeral Care & Crematory in Zionsville is handling the arrangements.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 16, 2019