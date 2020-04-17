|
Nancy Sue Smith
Indianapolis - Nancy Sue Smith, 75, of Indianapolis, passed away April 14, 2020. She was born August 28, 1944 in Martinsville, daughter of Loren and Velma (Baylift) Collins.
Nancy was a 1962 graduate of Martinsville High School. She received her nursing degree from the Indianapolis University Training School for Nurses which was in conjunction with Wishard Memorial Hospital School of Nursing.
In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by brother, Gene; sisters, Ruth and Teresa.
Survivors include her husband, Larry; sons, Larry R. and Jeffery Todd (Toni); grandson, Nathan; granddaughter, Piper; brother, Alan and sister, Linda.
Due to the pandemic regulations, a private graveside service were be held in Centerton Cemetery, Martinsville.
Arrangements entrusted to Bussell Family Funerals, Carmel-Westfield.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020