More Obituaries for Nancy Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Sue Smith


1944 - 2020
Nancy Sue Smith Obituary
Nancy Sue Smith

Indianapolis - Nancy Sue Smith, 75, of Indianapolis, passed away April 14, 2020. She was born August 28, 1944 in Martinsville, daughter of Loren and Velma (Baylift) Collins.

Nancy was a 1962 graduate of Martinsville High School. She received her nursing degree from the Indianapolis University Training School for Nurses which was in conjunction with Wishard Memorial Hospital School of Nursing.

In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by brother, Gene; sisters, Ruth and Teresa.

Survivors include her husband, Larry; sons, Larry R. and Jeffery Todd (Toni); grandson, Nathan; granddaughter, Piper; brother, Alan and sister, Linda.

Due to the pandemic regulations, a private graveside service were be held in Centerton Cemetery, Martinsville.

Please visit www.bussellfamilyfunerals.com to read Nancy's complete obituary.

Arrangements entrusted to Bussell Family Funerals, Carmel-Westfield.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
