Nancy Terry
Plainfield - Nancy A. Terry, 63, of Plainfield, passed away May 21, 2020. She was born February 2, 1957 to the late William and Betty (McDowell) Luckett in Dana, IN. She graduated from Plainfield High School and Indiana University. She taught grade school at Brentwood Elementary School in Plainfield. She also worked at King's School Supply with her husband Jeff. She also worked at Target. She attended Christ Church. Nancy is survived by her mother-in-Law, Shirley Terry; a sister-in-law, Jenny (John) Barnett; a niece, Morgan (Michael) McCrary; a great niece, Mila, a great nephew Macklin, and her dog Mike. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jeff Terry; a father-in-law, William Terry; and a brother-in-law Brian Conwell. The family would like to thank the caregivers and nurses at Fransican Home Health Care and Hospice for all their loving care. Because of Covid-19 calling and services will be private. Burial will be in Maple Hill Cemetery, Plainfield. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Christ Church, 550 St. Luke Dr., Plainfield, IN 46168. Arrangements by Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home, Plainfield. www.hamptongentry.com
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 22 to May 24, 2020.