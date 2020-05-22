Nancy Terry
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Terry

Plainfield - Nancy A. Terry, 63, of Plainfield, passed away May 21, 2020. She was born February 2, 1957 to the late William and Betty (McDowell) Luckett in Dana, IN. She graduated from Plainfield High School and Indiana University. She taught grade school at Brentwood Elementary School in Plainfield. She also worked at King's School Supply with her husband Jeff. She also worked at Target. She attended Christ Church. Nancy is survived by her mother-in-Law, Shirley Terry; a sister-in-law, Jenny (John) Barnett; a niece, Morgan (Michael) McCrary; a great niece, Mila, a great nephew Macklin, and her dog Mike. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jeff Terry; a father-in-law, William Terry; and a brother-in-law Brian Conwell. The family would like to thank the caregivers and nurses at Fransican Home Health Care and Hospice for all their loving care. Because of Covid-19 calling and services will be private. Burial will be in Maple Hill Cemetery, Plainfield. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Christ Church, 550 St. Luke Dr., Plainfield, IN 46168. Arrangements by Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home, Plainfield. www.hamptongentry.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home
106 Shaw St.
Plainfield, IN 46168
317-839-6573
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved