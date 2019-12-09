|
|
Nancysue Bishop
Brownsburg - 78, Brownsburg, passed away December 7, 2019. She was a long time member of St. Malachy Catholic Church. Nancy served for almost 30 years as the Parish Secretary. Survivors include her Husband John Bishop of 57 years; Daughters, Jennifer (Steven) Bruess, Juliana Bishop, Joanne (Brian) Shaw, Jerilyn (Bret) Sinclair and 7 Grandchildren. Visitation will be from 4-7pm Fri. Dec. 13, 2019 at Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg, with a Catholic Funeral Mass at 11 am Sat. Dec. 14, 2019 at St. Malachy Catholic Church. Full obituary at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019