Services
Baker Funeral Services
339 East Main Street
Plainfield, IN 46168
(317) 839-3366
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Good Shepherd Baptist Church
1150 IN-144
Mooresville, IN
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM
Good Shepherd Baptist Church
1150 IN-144
Mooresville, IN
View Map
More Obituaries for Naomi Rooker
Naomi Rooker

Naomi Rooker


1928 - 2020
Naomi Rooker Obituary
Naomi Rooker

Plainfield - Naomi A. Rooker, 91 of Plainfield, passed away on January 27, 2020. She was born on March 12, 1928 in Indianapolis to the late Arthur and Juanita White Hall. She was an investigator for Indiana Bell for 25 years, retiring in 1986. She was a longtime member of the Good Shepherd Baptist Church in Mooresville. Survivors include her husband, Tom Lahrman; sons, John Haggard (Natalie), Frank Haggard (Terri), David Haggard (Patti); daughters, Gini Wodock, Cynthia Byers; 19 grandchildren, several great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and great-great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughters, Margaret "Peggy" Freudenberg and Patricia "Patty" Choate. Services will be on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 12 noon in Good Shepherd Baptist Church 1150 IN-144 Mooresville, Indiana 46158. Burial will follow in West Union Cemetery in Monrovia. Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until services in the church on Saturday. Hall-Baker Funeral Home, Plainfield, is handling the arrangements. Please visit www.bakerfuneralservice.com to leave the family a condolence.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
