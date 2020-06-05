Natalie Hope SmithIndianapolis - Natalie Hope Smith, 89, of Indianapolis passed away May 31, 2020.Natalie retired from RCA and worked part time at Walmart RX for 10 years. Natalie was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church where she also enjoyed volunteering.She is survived by her daughter, Melody Johnson (Greg May); her extended family, Kim, Scott, and Josh Gondeck, and Jalen and Nevaeh Williams.She is preceded in death by her husband, Harry Smith; and daughter, Lisa Johnson.Natalie will be missed by all the lives she has touched. She will be laid to rest, following cremation, at Washington Park East Cemetery. Natalie's care has been entrusted to Flanner Buchanan—Washington Park East.