Natalie M. Jelensky
Clermont - Natalie M. Jelensky, 50, of Clermont, IN, formerly of Reno, NV. received her wings on Saturday, November 23, 2019,as a result of cardiac arrest. She was predeceased by her parents Ed and Leona Jelensky. Survivors include her loving life-partner Scott L. Price; their twin daughters Tabitha and Kristy Price; sister Theresa (Ed) Dawson and their daughters Madison and Sofie; and a host of family and friends. There will be no services. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations to assist with final expenses can be made to: Scott L. Price, 3428 Church Street, Indianapolis,IN. 46234, and would be appreciated more than words can express.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019