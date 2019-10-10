|
|
Natalie Michelle "Sunny" Botos
Indianapolis - passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. Survivors include her loving parents, Sandy and Steve Botos; grandmother, Janet Dudgeon; sister, Angie Jensen (Erik); niece Juliet Jensen; and more. For complete obituary visit: www.LauckFuneralHome.com Visitation: Sunday, Oct. 12, 2019 from 2 to 7 p.m. in Lauck & Veldhof Funeral Home, 1458 S. Meridian Street. Funeral services will be held Oct. 14, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. in the funeral home with burial following in Calvary Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019