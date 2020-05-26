Neal James Whitley



Neal James Whitley died unexpectedly on May 16, 2020 at the age of 48.



Neal is survived by his parents Ed, Marilyn and his brother Ryan and wife June, nephews Jack and Nicholas.



Neal was born on January 19, 1972 in Calgary Alberta Canada. He graduated from Indiana University with a degree in Economics. He was a member of the Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity and was an Eagle Scout. He enjoyed diving, skiing and hiking. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. A Celebration of Neal's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Boy Scout Troop 174 5740 N. Pennsylvania St. Indianapolis, IN 46220.









