Neal James Whitley
1972 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Neal's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Neal James Whitley

Neal James Whitley died unexpectedly on May 16, 2020 at the age of 48.

Neal is survived by his parents Ed, Marilyn and his brother Ryan and wife June, nephews Jack and Nicholas.

Neal was born on January 19, 1972 in Calgary Alberta Canada. He graduated from Indiana University with a degree in Economics. He was a member of the Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity and was an Eagle Scout. He enjoyed diving, skiing and hiking. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. A Celebration of Neal's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Boy Scout Troop 174 5740 N. Pennsylvania St. Indianapolis, IN 46220.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved