Neal John Mulligan
Fishers - The family of Neal John Mulligan mourns his passing. Born September 20, 1937 to Matthew John Mulligan and Mary Catherine Mulligan at Peekskill, New York. Entered Eternal Rest February 16, 2020 at Fishers, Indiana.
His memory will be cherished by sons, C. Matthew Mulligan, James J. Mulligan and John M. Mulligan; daughter in-law, Laura Mulligan and son in-law, Nathan Butler; grandchildren, Sarah Berling, Alixandra Kelly, Matthew and John Mulligan, Ellen, Mary Frances and Rosalee Mulligan.
Neal served his country honorably as a Jet Engine mechanic in the US Air Force. He is reunited in the presence of our Heavenly Father with his beloved wife, Marie (Conklin) Mulligan; both parents; eldest son, Neal V. Mulligan; only daughter, Mary Catherine (Mulligan) Berling; son in-law, Robert Berling; sister and brother in-law, Kathleen and Charles Tomkins.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Friday February 21, 2020 at St. Louis de Montfort Catholic Church, 11411 Hague Rd. Fishers, Indiana by the Reverend Father Travis R. Stephens, Associate Pastor of the church. Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. in the church Narthex. Entombment to follow the Funeral Mass in the family crypt of Our Lady Mausoleum, Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, Fishers, Indiana. Military Honors will be accorded by Indianapolis Metropolitan Military Honor Guard. A Mercy Meal will be offered, following the committal, at SLDM, Ministry Center, All Saints Room.
Memorial contributions may be directed to LittleSistersOfThePoor.org. The family wishes to gratefully acknowledge the compassionate care of Allisonville Meadows and Transitions Hospice, especially Reuben.
Messages of condolence may be expressed at IndianaGreenBurials.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020