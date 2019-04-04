|
Nedeljko "Ned" Canak
Avon - Nedeljko (Ned) Canak passed away peacefully on April 1, 2019. He was born in Yugoslavia on May 29, 1939. He graduated from Zagreb University with a Bachelors Degree in Agricultural Engineering, and worked at Eli Lilly and Company for 32 years before retiring. Ned is survived by his wife Branka, daughters Tanya Farman (David) and Michelle Williams (Brian), grandchildren Juliana and Alexandra Farman, and Eli and Mila Williams, as well as many other loving family members and friends. Visitation will be on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at 12 noon at Conkle Funeral Home 76 North Avon Avenue in Avon. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 4, 2019