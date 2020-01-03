|
Needham Slade Hurst
October 15, 1933 - January 1, 2020
A kind and heartfelt husband, father, mentor and business leader; Needham passed away surrounded by loved ones in Indianapolis on Wednesday, January 1, 2020.
His well lived life included marrying his Broad Ripple High School sweetheart, Mary Lou Beesley in 1954. After they graduated from Indiana University and Needham earned his MBA, duty called, and he received his US Army orders.
During Needham's appointment at Fort Lee, Petersburg VA (2nd Lieutenant), children, Cathy and Rick were born. In 1958, they returned to settle in Indianapolis.
Needham's parents, Needham King and Martha Slade Hurst, welcomed them home and he immediately began his career at the family business, N. K. Hurst Company, where he worked in sales and eventually as president until his retirement.
Ever the reluctant leader, his humility and skills proved to be a gentle, firm, fair and kind foundation for all his business and community involvement. Whether as president of the family business, deacon and elder at Second Presbyterian Church, Jordon Y basketball coach, or Indianapolis Junior Tennis board member, he gave selflessly.
Along with his brother, Bill (deceased), he was most proud that their family business had become part of the Indianapolis and Indiana business communities. Needham and Bill believed in giving back to the community in many ways and N.K. Hurst Co. supplied beans and sugar to countless organizations, churches and food pantries. His contributions were many. He served on the Board of Directors of the Indiana University Foundation, as a Franklin College Trustee, a member of the St Vincent Hospital Board, a governor of the Orchard School, a member of Beta Theta Pi Fraternity, Junto, The University Club and YPO. Needham gave his best self, humble wisdom and time to so many people, but his greatest gift to all was his kindness. Those who knew him considered Needham the kindest man they ever knew.
Needham enjoyed and loved his family immensely and put their well-being above all else. His friends were numerous and both groups shared many summer days at Lake Wawasee. A lifelong passion of boating, he spent countless summers enjoying skiing and "cruising". He was thrilled to introduce each of the next three generations of family members to the lake. As the owner of "Little Sugar", his 1951 16' Century inboard, he enjoyed the "Thunder Run" on Sunday mornings (a vintage boat parade). His grandchildren and great-grandchildren would love to go for a "Poppie" boat ride with Poppie at the helm. He enjoyed his time on the Wawasee Area Conservancy Foundation, leaving a legacy of a healthy lake for all to enjoy.
Our family wants to express our appreciation and gratefulness to Dr. Kevin McCallum, the medical staff at Marquette Senior Living, St. Vincent's Hospice and the caregivers of Senior Home Companion for their kindness. In addition, our deepest gratitude to friend and caregiver Mrs. Teresa Hamilton.
Needham is survived by his wife, Mary Lou. Daughter, Cathy (Philip Meyer) and his son, Rick (Lisa). Six grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to either of the following:
Wawasee Area Conservancy Foundation (WACF), P.O. Box 548, Syracuse IN 46567
Second Presbyterian Church Food Pantry, 7700 North Meridian Street, Indianapolis, IN 46260.
Services will be held Friday, January 10, 2020 at Second Presbyterian Church, 7700 North Meridian Street, 46260
Family and friends will gather from 10:00 am - 1:00 pm and Service at 1:30 pm. Private family graveside burial at Crown Hill Cemetery.
To share a memory of Needham, please visit www.leppertmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020