Services
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
1605 S State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
(317) 787-7211
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
1605 S State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Indian Creek High School
Service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Indian Creek High School
Neil A. Sego Obituary
Neil A. Sego

Trafalgar - Neil Alan Sego, 46, passed away on October 3, 2019. Neil is survived by his wife, Nicole and sons, Jacob, Ethan, and Owen. Neil will be greatly missed by not only his family but by many families and friends in the community. Visitation will be Sunday, October 13, 2019, from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at G.H. Herrmann Funeral Home located on Olive Branch Road and State Road 135, Greenwood, IN. Visitation and Services will be on Monday, October 14, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with services starting at 11:00a.m. at Indian Creek High School. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In Lieu of Flowers, the family would request donations be sent for support of Neil's sons, Ethan and Owen, to First Merchants Bank, c/o Nicole Sego, 110 N SR 135, Trafalgar, IN 46181.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Oct. 10, 2019
