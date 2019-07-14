Services
Flanner Buchanan – Carmel
325 E Carmel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
(317) 848-2929
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
Carmel
4850 E. Main St
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Cornerstone Lutheran Church
4850 E. Main St
Carmel, IN
Neil C. Aase


1925 - 2019
Noblesville - Neil C. Aase, 94 of Noblesville, passed away on Thursday July 11, 2019. He was born on May 18, 1925 in Northwood, IA to the late Nickolia and Cora Aase.

Neil is survived by his daughters, Barbara Starr, and Peggy (Robert) Womack; grandchildren, Carey Starr, P. Aaron Starr, Robert "Trey" (Ashleigh) Womack, Neil (Beth) Womack, Joshua (Kate) Womack; great grandchildren, Elisabeth (Wilson) Seratt, Layne Starr, Fisher Starr, Jillian Starr, Corrine Womack, Layton Womack, Braxton Womack, and Roland Womack; great great grandchildren, Jace Seratt, Wakely Seratt, and Tinsley Rose Seratt; nieces, Nancy (David) DeMarais, and Diane (Joe) DeMarais; and nephew, Steve Aase. He is preceded in passing by his loving wife, Shirley D. Aase; granddaughter, Tiffany Christine Starr; and brother, Dean Aase.

Family and friends are invited to gather beginning 9:30 am on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Cornerstone Lutheran Church (4850 E. Main St., Carmel, IN 46033), where a funeral service will begin at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Indy Honor Flight. Please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 14, 2019
