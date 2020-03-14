Services
Leppert Mortuary Nora Chapel
740 East 86th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46240
317-844-3966
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Leppert Mortuary Nora Chapel
740 East 86th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46240
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
3:00 PM
Leppert Mortuary Nora Chapel
740 East 86th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46240
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Neil Bernard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neil L. Bernard


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Neil L. Bernard Obituary
Neil L. Bernard

Indianapolis - Neil L. Bernard, 89, of Indianapolis, passed away March 13, 2020. He was born February 17, 1931 in Mexico, Indiana to the late Lyman and Hattie (Heasman) Bernard. Neil was a veteran of the U.S. Army, and served during the Korean Conflict. He was a graduate of Indiana University. He was retired from the U.S. Treasury Department.

Neil is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Mary Lou; three sons, Todd Bernard, Matthew (Julia) Bernard, and Jason Bernard; and two grandsons, David and Robert.

Neil enjoyed camping, square dancing, and spending time with his family. He was also a member of the Murat Shrine.

A memorial gathering will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 1-3 PM followed by a memorial service at 3:00 PM at Leppert Mortuary- Nora Chapel, 740 E. 86th Street, Indianapolis, Indiana.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the .

Please visit www.leppertmortuary.com to share a memory of Neil.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Neil's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -