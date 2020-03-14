|
Neil L. Bernard
Indianapolis - Neil L. Bernard, 89, of Indianapolis, passed away March 13, 2020. He was born February 17, 1931 in Mexico, Indiana to the late Lyman and Hattie (Heasman) Bernard. Neil was a veteran of the U.S. Army, and served during the Korean Conflict. He was a graduate of Indiana University. He was retired from the U.S. Treasury Department.
Neil is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Mary Lou; three sons, Todd Bernard, Matthew (Julia) Bernard, and Jason Bernard; and two grandsons, David and Robert.
Neil enjoyed camping, square dancing, and spending time with his family. He was also a member of the Murat Shrine.
A memorial gathering will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 1-3 PM followed by a memorial service at 3:00 PM at Leppert Mortuary- Nora Chapel, 740 E. 86th Street, Indianapolis, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2020