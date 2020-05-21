Dr. Neil R. Strickland
Dr. Neil R. Strickland

Carmel - Dr. Neil R. Strickland passed away peacefully in Carmel, Indiana on May 1st. He was born on December 10th, 1930 to Norvin and Goldie (Atkins) Strickland. Neil grew up in Broad Ripple. He was an Eagle Scout, and a proud graduate of Shortridge High School. He married the love of his life, Pat Trunick in 1954. They both shared a love of horseback riding, meeting at Grandview Stables in Indianapolis. One of Neil's many talents was tennis. He was a Pro at The Riveria Club, almost missing his rehearsal dinner due to a tennis match. Together, they raised three children: Anne, Kathy, and David. After graduating from Butler University he went on to receive his MD from Indiana University in 1956. Neil worked in the Community Hospital ER (before there really was much of an ER!) and as an OB/GYN, delivered many babies into the world. (He claims 2000!) He was an avid outdoorsman, sportsman, musician, and a bit of a sharpshooter - he won numerous local skeet and trap competitions and was always humble! He enjoyed coaching the younger generation to shooting awards, as well. His son gives him credit for teaching him how to navigate in the deep woods. All the children inherited Neil and Pat's love of animals. The whole family was involved in fostering abandoned wild animals and zoo babies - some 50 plus species. Neil was always learning something knew - he built two kayaks and learned how to play both the guitar and mandolin. Always staying up to date with technology, Neil was known for sporting the newest iPhone and apple watch. He was a great photographer and had a deep love of the western United States. He loved fly fishing and trail riding in Wyoming with his wife, Pat. He and Pat also enjoyed boating on Lake Michigan. He had a quiet inner strength and a wonderful sense of humor! Neil lived his last three years at Woodland Terrace of Carmel, making many friends by sharing his sly smile, and latest cologne! Dr. Neil, as he was affectionately called, brightened everyone's day with his devious wit and quiet charm. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Neil was preceded in death by his father, Norvin, his mother, Goldie (Atkins), and his brothers Albert and Edward. He is survived by his daughters, Anne (Skip) Thornbury, Kathy (Kurt) Rupenthal) and son, David (Susie) Strickland. Grandsons Marc (Michelle) Rupenthal, Ian (Jennie), Eric (Karina) Rupenthal. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Neil's honor to the Sierra Club.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 21 to May 24, 2020.
