Paradise Valley, AZ - Nelda J. Jessup, 96, passed away on July 31, 2019, in Paradise Valley, AZ. Her family has received confirmation that her ashes will be placed next to her husband's in Arlington National Cemetery. Nelda was born on September 28, 1922, in Pendleton, IN, the daughter of Frank Silver and Nell (Hinkle) Silver. Nelda graduated from Pendleton High School in 1940 and then from the International Business College in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She married Frank A. Jessup in 1947 and traveled the world with him during his career in the Foreign Service. She was very active as a volunteer both overseas and in the states. After returning to Indiana in the 1970's, Nelda went to work for the Lilly Endowment in Indianapolis, IN until her retirement in 1984. Nelda lived in Sun Lakes, AZ, from 1996 until her death, and she spent the past 12 summers in Helena, MT, with her daughter and son-in-law. Nelda was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Jessup in 2005 after 58 years of marriage. She is survived by her daughter Janet Jessup and son-in-law Samuel Hubbard of Scottsdale, AZ; nephews Doug Silver and his wife Mary Lou Silver of Albuquerque, NM, Greg Silver and wife Sandy Silver of Plainfield, IN, and Brad Silver and his wife Jill of Pittsboro, IN. Nelda will be remembered as having lived life well. She enjoyed playing golf and bridge and kept up an active social life even in her 90's. She was truly a classy lady and a friend to all.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020