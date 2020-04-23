Services
Nelda "Faye" (Jaco) Long


1943 - 2020
Nelda "Faye" (Jaco) Long

Nelda "Faye" (Jaco) Long passed away on Saturday April 18, 2020. Faye was born in Smithville, TN on March 31, 1943 to Floyd Veston and Lorene (Allen) Jaco. She was a hardworking woman, employed as a laborer at Frito-Lay, and retried from General Motors at the Allison Transmission plant. She was a beacon of guidance for her friends and family. She will be remembered for her open heart, quick wit, and generosity. She was preceded in death by her husband; Robert Long and her daughter; Laura Acres, grandson; Michael Weddle, and sister; Jewel Moore. Faye is survived by her 5 children; Gary, Cheryl, Brian, and Jennifer, 9 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; 4 sisters; Delma, Stella, Janet, and Susie, and her brother Floyd. Memorial contributions may be given to the Alzheimer's Foundation found at alzfdn.org Online condolences and video tribute may be viewed at www.flannerbuchanan.com Flanner Buchanan-Speedway are handling arrangements.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020
