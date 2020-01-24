Services
Simplicity Funeral & Cremation Care
125 West Sycamore St.
Zionsville, IN 46077
(317) 283-9921
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
2:00 PM
1938 - 2020
Nelda Rohrbach Obituary
Nelda Rohrbach

Zionsville - Nelda Lorraine (Parsons) Rohrbach, 81, of Zionsville, IN died Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Zionsville Meadows.

Nelda was born at Clay County Hospital on March 4, 1938, to Ray Edison Parsons and Vera Pauline (Ames) Parsons of Carbon, IN.

She attended Van Buren Twp. School all 12 years and graduated with the class of 1956. She enjoyed greatly being a yell leader for three years in high school.

On April 6, 1958, she married Lloyd G. Rohrbach at the Brazil Baptist Church. They lived many years in Pike Twp. in Marion County.

In 1988, Nelda reached 50 years of age, became a grandmother, went to Hawaii, and graduated from college. It was a very big year! After about 16 years of taking classes off and on at Indiana Central College and I.U.P.U.I., she finally got her bachelor's degree. How proud Ray and Polly would have been!

In 2004, Nelda and Lloyd downsized and bought a condo in Zionsville, IN. They started spending winters in a warmer climate. They bought a small house in Yuma, AZ, and spent about half a year at each location.

Nelda enjoyed playing cards, going to casinos, and gardening. She liked planting annual flowers in both IN and AZ. She called it, "Playing in the dirt." She loved chocolate and the U.S.A.

Nelda was a member of Kappa Kappa Sigma Sorority, American Legion Auxillary Post 79 in Zionsville, IN, Women of the Moose in Yuma, AZ, and volunteered for many organizations.

Survivors include her children: Lauri Cheryl Rohrbach and Charles Flint Rohrbach, granddaughter: Madeline Pauline (Cook) Redman, great-granddaughter: Juliynn Alisabeth Zinski, three nephews, and other extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister Phyllis Fipps and brother, Samuel Parsons. Nelda was blessed with a great family and a myriad of Christian friends.

Family and friends will gather for visitation on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 12pm until time of funeral services at 2pm at Simplicity Funeral and Cremation Care, 125 W. Sycamore St. Zionsville, IN 46077. It's ok to send cut flowers. Nelda loved them.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
