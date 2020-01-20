|
|
Nellie Hofmockel
Speedway - Nellie Rosemary (Reavis) Hofmockel, 91, of Speedway, Indiana died on January 17th. She was born in Monroe City on September 4, 1928 to Sherman and Maggie Reavis who preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death were her son, Steven, three brothers, and one sister. Surviving are her husband of 70 years, Gerald, son Larry (BJ), two daughters, Lynn Hittle (Mark) and Patty Lyday (Doug), 8 grandchildren and spouses, and 13 great grandchildren.
Nellie was a member of the Speedway United Methodist Church and had served as president of the UM Women's Society. She was also a very active volunteer for Noble Industries and was devoted to helping the mentally handicapped. She touched many lives and will be missed by all who knew her.
Friends may call Friday, January 24th from 3-5 PM at Conkle Funeral Home, Speedway. The funeral service will be Saturday, January 25th at 2 PM at the funeral home with calling one-hour prior. Following the service, burial will be at Washington Park North Cemetery.
Donations can be made in memory of Nellie to Speedway United Methodist Church, 5065 West 16th Street, Speedway, IN 46224 or Noble of Indiana, 7701 East 21st Street, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020