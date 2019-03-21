|
Nellie Larrison
Indianapolis - Nellie K. Larrison, 104, left this life peacefully in her home at Robin Run on Sunday, March 17, 2019. She was born on March 7, 1915, in Indianapolis. She was the only child of Henry and Blanche Knierim. She married Omer M. "Bill" Larrison in 1957. He preceded her in death on January 23, 2011.
Nellie leaves behind to cherish her memory, a nephew Greg (Sharon) Larrison of Davenport, Iowa, and Randy (Kay) Larrison of McLean, Illinois, and a great nephews Tom (Lea) Larrison of California.
Nell's entire working career was in the banking industry. Rising from a humble position as a clerk, she rose to serve as executive assistant to five presidents of Indiana National Bank.
She formed the Indianapolis association that joined Executive Women International. Nell was a charter member, lifetime member and active supporter of the local chapter until recent years.
Nell and her husband Bill, were faithful and tireless members of the Indianapolis Hiking Club since its inception in 1957. She achieved a total of 10,000 recorded miles hiking with the Club. Benches in their honor are located at Eagle Creek Park and Gnawbone Camp.
The family and dear friends, Don and Barbara Tipton, are profoundly grateful to Diane Martin and Patty Magnuson, primary caregivers and close companions. Thanks also to all the in-home caregivers and staff of Brookdale Home Health who assisted Nell daily since 2011
Visitation will be Saturday March 23, 2019 from 11:00 am until the time of service at Crown Hill Funeral Home, Gothic Chapel. Service will be at 1:00 pm. Nell will be laid to next to her husband Bill at Crown Hill Cemetery.
Memorial tributes maybe made in Nell's name to; Eagle Creek Foundation, , , Riley Hospital for Children, SPCA or The Nature Conservancy.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 21, 2019