Nelson Coughlan
Avon - 77, Avon, passed away on April 17, 2019. He was a member of St. Malachy Church and worked as a financial administrator for Delco-Remy, a Division of General Motors. Nelson was a veteran of the United States Army. He was preceded in death by his parents Raymond J. and Cecilia Coughlan; brother Raymond T. Coughlan. Survivors include his wife Judith A. Coughlan; daughters Jayne (Rob) Stone, Janice (Robert) Sanders; grandchildren Rachael, Lauren, Emma, and Benjamin. Visitation will be from 4-7 pm Mon. April 22 at Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg. Funeral mass will be at 10:30 am on Tues. April 23 at St. Malachy Catholic Church. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 21, 2019