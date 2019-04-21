Services
Matthews Mortuary
690 E 56th Street
Brownsburg, IN 46112-7775
(317) 852-4296
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Matthews Mortuary
690 E 56th Street
Brownsburg, IN 46112-7775
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Malachy Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Nelson Coughlan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nelson Coughlan


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nelson Coughlan Obituary
Nelson Coughlan

Avon - 77, Avon, passed away on April 17, 2019. He was a member of St. Malachy Church and worked as a financial administrator for Delco-Remy, a Division of General Motors. Nelson was a veteran of the United States Army. He was preceded in death by his parents Raymond J. and Cecilia Coughlan; brother Raymond T. Coughlan. Survivors include his wife Judith A. Coughlan; daughters Jayne (Rob) Stone, Janice (Robert) Sanders; grandchildren Rachael, Lauren, Emma, and Benjamin. Visitation will be from 4-7 pm Mon. April 22 at Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg. Funeral mass will be at 10:30 am on Tues. April 23 at St. Malachy Catholic Church. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now