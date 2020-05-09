Nelson E. Chambers
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nelson's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nelson E. Chambers

Greenwood - Nelson E. Chambers, 90, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. He was born on August 10, 1929 in Warrick County, Indiana to the late Harley "Elbert" and Mamie (Scales) Chambers.

Nelson graduated from Bosse High School and attended Franklin College. He was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha.

He served in the United States Marines Corp during the Korean War. He was awarded the Purple Heart and was a Disabled American Veteran. He retired from the Indianapolis Star Newspaper.

Nelson is survived by his daughter, Jill (Bob) Cutter; son, Doug (Star) Chambers; grandchildren, Jacob Cutter and Ryan Chambers and step-grandson Bobby Cutter; great grandchildren, Alexis and Preston Chambers.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty (Franklin) Chambers; his brothers Charles "Eugene" Chambers and Robert "Bob" M. Chambers.

Due to current guidelines restricting the number of people attending social gatherings, the funeral service will be held privately at G. H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
At Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
1605 S State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
(317) 787-7211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved