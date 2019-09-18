|
Nelson Leroy Miller
Elkhart - Nelson Leroy Miller, 79, of Elkhart, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka.
Nelson was born on December 11, 1939 in Middlebury to Jonas E. and Fannie E. (Bontrager) Miller.
He married Karen Jean Clicquennoi on August 18, 1969 in Almond, New York. Karen died on December 3, 2007. Surviving are two sons; Erik (Natalia) Miller of Berkley, CA; Jason (Bekah) Miller of Kingman, AZ; five grandchildren: Sofia, Yago, Sedona, Kenneth and Javier Miller; his mother, Fannie Miller; one sister, Verba (Pete) DeMauro and one brother, Vern (Judy) Miller, all of Elkhart. He is also survived by one step-sister, Virginia (Keith) Yoder of Osceola, IN. Nelson was preceded in death by his father, Jonas, his step-father, Perry Miller, his daughter, Heather Lynn, a brother, Delbert and three step-sisters.
Nelson dedicated his life to education. He graduated from Middlebury High School in 1958. After his service in the U.S. Army, he graduated from Indiana State University, received his Masters Degree from Indiana University and a PhD in Education from Purdue University. He taught and was a principal at Hums Elementary and was principal of Emmons Elementary School in the Mishawaka School District. He was also superintendent of the Covington and Franklin County school systems before finishing his career with the Indiana School Boards Association. He was also active in the United Methodist Church, most recently with the Hillcrest United Methodist Church in Elkhart and the First United Methodist Church in Shelbyville.
Visitation for Nelson will be on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 4 until 7 pm at the Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 21 at 10 am at Hillcrest United Methodist Church in Elkhart. The Rev. Kerry Clear will officiate and burial will be in Grace Lawn Cemetery in Middlebury.
Memorial contributions in memory of Nelson may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society Indiana State Chapter 7301 Georgetown Rd. #112 Indianapolis, IN 46268.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20, 2019