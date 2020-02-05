|
|
Netta Mae Browne
Carmel - Netta Mae (Thimling) Browne of Carmel, Indiana, age 102, passed away peacefully on February 4th, 2020. She was born on April 22nd, 1917 in Dubois County, Indiana to Conrad and Elizabeth (Baer) Thimling. She graduated from Dubois High School. Netta Mae was a homemaker and was employed at the Naval Avionics facility for 29 years, retiring in 1979. She was a member of Northminster Presbyterian Church, an Honorary member of the National Retired Employees Association and a Lifetime member of the Carmel American Legion Post #155 Auxiliary. She was actively involved in volunteer work for the Walther Oncology Foundation and was presented with the Dr. Harold Burdette Award for her support of cancer research. Netta Mae had a passion for IU sports, the Colts and the piano, which she played until her passing. She was preceded in death by her sister Helen Browne, stepsisters Harriet Hemmerlein, Eldina Pope and stepbrother Elvis Neukam. She is survived by a nephew Stephen (Shirley) Browne; niece Deborah (Mike) Conway, nephew William (Sharon) Williams and great nieces Kelly & Amy Conway and Christine Kramer. Visitation at 12:30p.m. service at 1:30 p.m. on February 8th. at Flanner Buchanan-Carmel, 325 E. Carmel Dr., Carmel, Indiana with internment at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, 9700 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis. Gifts in memory of Netta Mae may be made to: IUF/IU School of Nursing directed to the Champion Center for Cancer Control Research. On line at www.myiu.org/give-now. Or www.nursing.iu.edu/alumni giving. Or by mail to: IUF/IU School of Nursing, P.O. Box 6460, Indianapolis, IN 46206.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020