Conkle Funeral Home - Speedway
4925 West 16th. Street
Speedway, IN 46224
(317) 241-6333
Neva Longest
Neva G. Longest

Neva G. Longest Obituary
Neva G. Longest

Indianapolis - Neva G. Longest, 89, passed away November 30, 2019. Neva was preceded in death by her parents, Esta & Fay Combs and brother, Meredith. She is survived by daughters, Vickie Frederick (Torrance CA) and Marty (Steve) Vaughn (Monrovia IN); 3 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Visitation will be 3pm-8pm Monday December 2, 2019 at Conkle Funeral Home Speedway. Services will be 11:30am Tuesday December 3, 2019 at Conkle Funeral Home Speedway. Burial immediately after at Floral Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2019
