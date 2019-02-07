|
Neva Lamberson Frame
Speedway - Neva Lamberson Frame, 97, passed away February 4, 2019 in Indianapolis. Neva was born on December 10, 1921. She has lived in Indianapolis since 1957 and retired from Link Built where she was a machine operator
A Memorial Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until the time of Memorial Services at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 9th at Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home, 1993 Cumberland Street- Dublin, IN 47335.
Online condolences can be made at www.marshallanderleweinfuneralhome.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 7, 2019