Newton Jewett Lacy
Indianapolis - Newton Jewett Lacy, 88, Indianapolis, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019.
He was a graduate of IPS #87 and Crispus Attucks High School. An honorably discharged veteran of the U. S. Navy, he completed a four year tour of duty. He retired from Eli Lilly & Company in 1991 after 35 years in HR Security.
On Saturday September 21, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 12pm with visitation from 10am until 12pm at Barnes United Methodist Church, 900 West 30th Street, with entombment at Crown Hill.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Mary Charles Lacy, and his siblings. He leaves to cherish his memory three sons, Clem (Joset) Lacy, Jerry (Michele) Lacy and Richard (Terrie) Lacy, and granddaughter, Chanelle.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019