Nicholas Allen Lackey
Carmel - With heavy hearts, we mourn the passing of our oldest son, Nicholas Allen Lackey, of Carmel Indiana and Prescott Arizona. Our Nick passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 with his parents, Debbie (Train Wolff) and Jeff Lackey, by his side.
Nick was born on February 16, 1991 in Indianapolis IN. Nick's life burned brightly and his personality was uniquely engaging. His charisma and charm were infectious and his eyes and smile could light up a room and the hearts of those who knew him. Nick was smart, presented himself openly and easily befriended those he encountered.
Nick loved people and people loved Nick. He is blessed with many friends who describe him as kind hearted, good natured, loyal and caring. He was always ready with a helping hand, a smile and a word of encouragement.
Nick embraced all things outdoors. He was adventuresome and full of life. He enjoyed rock climbing, hiking, camping with friends and off road biking. He relished the speed of four wheelers and motorcycles and his soft brown eyes would literally sparkle and dance with life when recounting his experiences.
Nick also possessed a natural ear for sound and rhythm. His early guitar, piano and drum lessons helped him develop this gift such that he could listen to a piece of music, break it down and then replay it from memory.
Nick will be missed and our unconditional love for him will never fade. The memories created with him will be cherished for a lifetime. We take comfort knowing he no longer suffers and is at peace with loved ones that have passed.
Nick is survived by a devoted family including his two younger brothers, Joshua (25) and Michael (19), his grandparents, Barbara Wolff, Curt and Mary Miller, Charles and Ilona Train and Bruce Lackey. He will also be missed by his many other aunts, uncles, and cousins especially his Uncle Chip Train. He is predeceased by his grandfather, Michael Wolff and grandmother, Connie Lackey.
Addiction is a heartless disease and carries with it many personal tragedies. Please help us support others affected by this affliction through a donation to The Nick Lackey Foundation, more details to follow regarding the foundation's mission.
A service will be held at the Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School chapel, located at 2801 W 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46268, on Friday, July 26th, 2019. Visitation will be from 4pm-5pm followed by a Celebration of Life service and reception.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 29, 2019