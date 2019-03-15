Services
Conkle Funeral Home (Avon) - Avon
76 North Avon Avenue
Avon, IN 46123
(317) 272-4600
Nicholas Andrie
Avon - Nicholas Andrie, 78, passed away March 13, 2019. He was a retired Installer at the AT&T Building-Indianapolis. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Dillman Andrie; children, Kimberly (Danny) Kuaana and Jeff (Paula) Andrie; 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Services are 1pm Saturday March 16, 2019 at Conkle Funeral Home Avon with Visitation 11am-1pm before the Service. Burial will be in Maple Hill Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Foundation. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 15, 2019
