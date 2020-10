Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Nicholas's life story with friends and family

Share Nicholas's life story with friends and family

Nicholas Bryant



Indianapolis - 89, died Oct. 12, 2020. He was born in Rogers, KY Feb. 15, 1931. Employed at Hygrade for 16 years and Linkbelt for 27 years. Funeral service 6:30 p.m. Oct. 26, 2020 at Family Funeral Care, 5791 Rockville Rd., Indianapolis. Visitation 4:00 p.m. until service.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store