Nicholas G. FarrisIndianapolis - 94, passed away peacefully on June 13th, 2020 in Carmel, IN. He was born on May 20, 1926 in Washington, IN to Vivian (Cholinas) and George Nicholas Farris. He grew up as the youngest of four in a Greek Orthodox family, where he graduated from Washington High School and attended Indiana University. He was a member of the Sigma Pi fraternity and as a youth he worked in his Father's confectionery, The Palace of Sweets. Later in life he and his wife owned/operated Farris Cafeteria and the Hawthorn Room.After High School, he was drafted into the Army Air Corp in 1945. Nick was a Corporal for the 314th Bombardment Wing (Very Heavy - B-29 Superfortress) in the 20th Fighter Wing on Guam. Nick inspected, repaired, and patched parachutes. He supervised the work of 3 parachute riggers and operated the harness machine in changing harnesses. He was proud of their work and Dad liked to believe he did his part, where he earned the Pacific Theater Asiatic Ribbon and Victory Medal. He loved the 314th and read everything thing he could about the 20th Airforce and World War II.Nick was a husband, father, uncle, nouno, and friend to many. He was usually the life of the party and could make anyone feel at ease around him. He was very well liked with many friends. Nick had many interests, including automobiles, (first car was a Ford Model A,) motorcycles, the Chicago Cubs (finally got to see a World Series Win,) Indiana University Basketball & Football, Indianapolis Colts and of course the successes of his four children. He was a life member of the Order of AHEPA and member of Holy Trinity Cathedral and Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church. He will be remembered for his teasing jokes, his wildly entertaining stories, his generous smile, and his willingness to help anyone in need. If he had it to give, he would.Nick is preceded in death by his lovely wife of 59 years, Patricia "Bobo" Farris.He is survived by his children, George (Sally) Farris, Vivian Farris, Charles Farris & John Farris and several nieces, nephews and grand pup, Stella.Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. to 1:00 P.M. Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 3500 West 106th Street Carmel, IN 46032. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. following the visitation. Ceremonies will conclude with him being laid to rest at Crown Hill Cemetery next to his beautiful wife.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Associations and/or Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral.