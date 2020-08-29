Nicholas "Nick" HausGreenwood - Nicholas Gene "Nick" Haus90 of Greenwood passed away August 27, 2020. He was born January 20, 1930 in Indianapolis the son of Edward and Mary (Bailey) Haus. Nick served our country in the U.S. Navy and was a member of Wayne Post American Legion #64 and Greenwood V.F.W. He retired from Eli Lilly and was a member of Fairfax Christian Church. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Rose Haus and brother, Edward Haus. He is survived by a niece Jan Haus and several other nieces and nephews, brothers and sisters in law, Pamela Lynch, Dian Fairfield, Richard Reeves and Gary Reeves. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday September 2, 2020 at Conkle Funeral Home, Speedway Chapel with visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Floral Park Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice, Indy Honor Flight or the donor's favorite charity.