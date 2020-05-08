Nicholas Holt Dugan
Indianapolis - Nicholas Holt Dugan, 21, of Indianapolis, IN passed away Monday, May 4, 2020. He was born August 29, 1998 in Indianapolis, IN. He attended Holy Name Catholic Grade School, Central Nine Career Center, Roncalli High School, and Ivy Technical College where he received several welding certificates and was the recipient of the National Leadership and Success award in 2019 from Ivy Tech.
He made an impression on everyone he met and made everybody laugh.
He was a cherished son, grandson, and good friend. He was loving, funny, outgoing, and generous to a fault and was an avid animal lover and history and science buff. Nicholas had great admiration and respect for the military and loved airplanes and playing video games. He had flight simulation software that allowed him to fly every fighter aircraft in the world and was considering joining the United States Air Force. His soul was called home too early.
Survivors include his mother Jennifer Dugan of Indianapolis, IN; maternal, grandmother Brenda (Russell) Dugan and maternal grandfather Steve Dugan all of Indianapolis, IN; uncle Jeremy Dugan; maternal great-grandmother Rosmarie Linton of Greenwood, IN; great aunt Anita Camic of Coatesville, IN, great uncle Jeffery Russell of Indianapolis, IN, half-brother Zach Harris of Mattoon, IL; and a half-sister Alicia Harris of Mattoon, IL; and two cousins Ryan Dugan and Tyler Dugan.
He was preceded in death by his aunt Kristen Dugan.
Due to the COVID 19 restrictions, the family will receive friends with a drive-thru visitation from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center, 300 South U.S. 31 (Morton Street) in Franklin, IN. The Reverend Shan Rutherford will conduct a private family service on Friday, May 15, 2020 and will be live-streamed at 10AM where friends can connect at www.swartzmortuary.com/obituary/nicholas-dugan. A private burial will be at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Greenwood, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Nicholas' name to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or at, woundedwarriorproject.org or the Indianapolis Animal Care Services, 2600 South Harding Street, Indianapolis, IN 46221 or at www.indy.gov/acs. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com. Information 317-738-0202.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 8 to May 10, 2020.