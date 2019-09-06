Services
Strawmyer & Drury Mortuary - Lebanon
2400 North Lebanon Street
Lebanon, IN 46052
(765) 485-2700
Nicholas Barkley
Lebanon - Nicholas Robert Barkley, 26, of Lebanon, passed away Sep. 4, 2019.

Nicholas was born Nov. 18, 1992, in Indianapolis, a son of Bradford Nicholas Barkley and Dr. Julie Hirsch.

Nicholas was an avid Colts fan and he loved his cats and dogs. His family was always especially important to him. He also enjoyed golf.

Survivors include his parents, Bradford Barkley of Noblesville and Dr. Julie Hirsch of Lebanon; sister, Allison Barkley of Lebanon; maternal grandmother, Kathryn Hirsch of Poseyville; uncles, Craig (Sandy) and Mark (Heather) Barkley; aunts, Janet (Tom) Price, Susan (David) Weatherholt, Sarah (Dave) Smith, and Amy (John) Mueller; and several cousins. Nicholas was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Stanley and Eleanor Barkley and maternal grandfather, Robert Hirsch.

Family and friends will gather Mon., Sep. 9, 2019 for visitation from 5 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 7 p.m. in the Strawmyer & Drury Mortuary, 2400 N. Lebanon Street, Lebanon. You are invited to visit the website www.strawmyerdrury.com where you may sign his online register and leave a personal message.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Boone County, P.O. Box 708, Lebanon, IN 46052.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019
