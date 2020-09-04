Nicholas Robert "Nick" Jacobi
Indianapolis - Nicholas Robert "Nick" Jacobi, 34, Indianapolis, died unexpectedly Aug. 26, 2020. Nick, a 2004 graduate of Lawrence Central High School, excelled in sports and earned a soccer scholarship to Marian College where he played for one year.
Nick transferred to IUPUI and graduated in 2011. He turned his attention to business and became a Midwest sales manager for Covalen, a family-owned company focused on smart water and wastewater infrastructure. Nick's territory included Indiana, Ohio and parts of Illinois. In January 2020, Covalen received the Environment-One president's award, which specifically cited Nick's leadership in the Midwest.
Nick was fiercely competitive in all that he did, but never surrendered his kind and compassionate side. He was a best friend to many who would describe him as selfless, caring, and a positive influence on their lives.
With his soccer career behind him, Nick focused on golf, and over the past 15 years he became an accomplished player. He had two holes in one to his credit (his first at age 12) and in 2019, he made an extremely rare "albatross" or double eagle on the 18th hole at Old Oakland Golf Club in Lawrence.
He was also a nine-time winner of the not-so-famous Urban Triathlon, an annual fun event organized by friends that included 18 holes of regular golf, one round of Frisbee golf and two strings of bowling.
Nick is survived by his wife, Meagan Llerena Jacobi, their dogs Mika, Buddy and Hook; parents, Bob Jacobi and Freddi Stevens-Jacobi; siblings Emily Jacobi-Levihn-Coon (Austen) and Sam Jacobi (Hadley); grandmother Elizabeth Ione Stevens; and many extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert H. Jacobi, Marie Love Jacobi and Lester Stevens, and his beloved retriever Bela.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the family held a small, private memorial service on Sept. 4. A larger Celebration of Life and golf tournament in Nick's honor will be held in 2021.
Virtual tributes can be made at https://www.inmemori.com/njacobi-u47eq
. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to IndyHumane online at www.indyhumane.org
or by mail at 7929 Michigan Road, Indianapolis, IN 46268, in honor of the many animals Nick rescued throughout his life.