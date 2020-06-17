Nicholas Smith
Coatesville - Nicholas Charles Smith, 71 of Coatesville, passed away June 05, 2020. Baker Funeral Home, Danville, is handling the arrangements. A memorial service will be held at a later date. To view the full obituary or to leave the family a condolence, please visit www.bakerfuneralservice.com
Coatesville - Nicholas Charles Smith, 71 of Coatesville, passed away June 05, 2020. Baker Funeral Home, Danville, is handling the arrangements. A memorial service will be held at a later date. To view the full obituary or to leave the family a condolence, please visit www.bakerfuneralservice.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.