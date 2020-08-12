1/1
Nicholas Wayne Hieston
1987 - 2020
Nicholas Wayne Hieston

Laguna Niguel - Nicholas Wayne Hieston, 32, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Laguna Niguel, California.

Born December 3, 1987, in Indianapolis, Indiana, Nick was the son of Bob and Cindy Hieston. He was raised in Jamestown, Indiana, and worked in Indiana until 2018 when he moved to Laguna Niguel.

He was a 2006 graduate of Western Boone High School after which he went on to attend Indiana University, Bloomington, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Computer Science in 2010. Nick's love for California, and specifically the beach, are what attracted him to California in 2018 to continue building his career in software engineering and application services support. He had a passion for gardening and flowers and a love for all animals. Nick also had many close friends across the country who will miss him dearly.

Nick is survived by his parents, Bob and Cindy Hieston of Jamestown, Indiana; siblings Jennifer Raneigh Tighe and husband Jaime of Stover, Missouri; Rachel Hieston Meyer and husband Alex of New Haven, Missouri; and Jason Hieston and wife Rachel of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; grandfather George Hieston of Jamestown, Indiana; and great uncle and aunt Bob and Marilyn Hunter of Indianapolis, Indiana.

The family is planning a celebration of life for a later date.

Given Nick's love of animals, the family is asking any donations you would like to give be made in Nick's memory at FACE Low-Cost Spay Neuter Clinic.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.
