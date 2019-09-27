Resources
More Obituaries for Nichole Reed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nichole Ruth Reed

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nichole Ruth Reed Obituary
Nichole Ruth Reed

Indianapolis - Nichole Ruth Reed, 49, passed away Thursday September 19, 2019. She previously worked at U.S. Army Finance & Accounting Center, and was a North Central High School graduate, class of 1988. On Thursday October 3, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 11 am with visitation from 9 am until 11 am, at Light of The World Christian Church, 4646 Michigan Road, Indianapolis, Indiana.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter Devin Nicole Reed, two grandchildren, parents Gaildeane Reed, and Larry W. Reed (Barbara), sister, Dana Reed Wise (Richard), and nephews, Damon A. Reed (Oueta), and Drake Wise.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nichole's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.