Nichole Ruth Reed
Indianapolis - Nichole Ruth Reed, 49, passed away Thursday September 19, 2019. She previously worked at U.S. Army Finance & Accounting Center, and was a North Central High School graduate, class of 1988. On Thursday October 3, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 11 am with visitation from 9 am until 11 am, at Light of The World Christian Church, 4646 Michigan Road, Indianapolis, Indiana.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter Devin Nicole Reed, two grandchildren, parents Gaildeane Reed, and Larry W. Reed (Barbara), sister, Dana Reed Wise (Richard), and nephews, Damon A. Reed (Oueta), and Drake Wise.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019