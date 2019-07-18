|
Nicola Kitcoff
Indianapolis - Nicola Kitcoff, 92, of Indianapolis, passed away July 16, 2019. He was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on November 24, 1926 to the late John and Eleni Kitcoff of Edessa, Greece.
Nicola spent most of his youth in Edessa and enjoyed traveling back and forth throughout his life. In 1944 he was drafted into the United States Army and served as a Private First Class during the Korean War, where he was severely injured from a grenade explosion and spent 13 months fighting for his life and recovering in the hospital. He earned a Purple Heart and Bronze Star Medal. He was a hero.
Upon returning to the U.S., Nicola worked as a rail car mechanic with the B&O Railroad in Indianapolis for 36 years before retiring in 1986. Nicola would entertain anyone who listened with stories of the pranks and lighthearted mischief caused by himself and his co-workers. He had a wicked sense of humor that, even at 92 years old, never faded.
He met the love of his life, Helen, in Edessa, Greece at age 28. They married on September 20, 1954 in Edessa and later welcomed their 3 children, Mary, George, and Joanne. Their union was filled with adventure, laughter, and wonderful family memories for 38 years before Helen passed away in 1993. Nicola showed undying love and devotion to her until his last days on earth, and dreamed of meeting her again one day.
In addition to his parents and wife, Nicola is preceded in death by his brother, Chris Kitcoff, and sisters, Angeline Yeftich and Dora Vanoff. He is survived by his brother, Anastas Kitcoff and his 3 children, Mary Shelton, George Kitcoff, and Joanne Kouris, daughter-in law Julie Kitcoff, and sons-in-law Les Acree and Bruce Shelton. Additionally, he leaves behind 8 grandchildren, Nicole Wittlief, Matthew Shelton (Catherine), Mackenzie Porter (Paul), Alexandra Fisher (John), Nicholas Kitcoff (Samantha), Hayley Shelton (Maxwell), Grant Kitcoff (Dani), Daniel Acree, and 4 great-grandchildren, Nienna, Maxwell, Eliana, and Chloe.
Nicola was a member of the Greek Orthodox Church and enjoyed gardening, traveling, and watching country Western movies. He was always up for a game of poker and had the meanest hand at Euchre you'd ever seen. He never turned down a glass of Metaxa or Retsina. He loved bonfires, weenie roasts, and looked forward to the annual family Halloween party every year. Most of all, Nicola's biggest joy in life was spending time with his family. Whether it was a cookout, family vacation to Florida, or cousins sleepover, he was happiest surrounded by those he loved, and it was mutual. His family loved and adored him beyond measure. He fought hard to stay with them in the end, and he was the bravest, strongest man they ever knew.
Visitation will take place on Thursday, July 18th from 4:00pm - 8:00pm at Crown Hill Funeral Home, 700 West 38th Street, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46208. Services will be held on Friday, July 19th at 11:00am at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 3500 West 106th Street, Carmel, Indiana, 46032. He will be laid to rest at Crown Hill Cemetery with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, donations can be to the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Carmel.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 18, 2019