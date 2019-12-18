|
|
Nicole Esterline
Indianapolis - Nicole D. Esterline of Indianapolis, IN passed away on December 13th, 2019. She was born October 26th, 1945. The daughter of James and Jean Huber.
Nicole was a beloved wife, mom, grandmother (nene), and friend to many. She was preceded in death by her father. She is survived by her mother, her husband of 54 years, Charles, sons David (Stephanie), Mark (Julie), Eric (Maria), sister Debbie Williams (Bob) and 9 grandchildren.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the , 50 E. 91st Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46209-4830 or The Humane Society of Indianapolis by check to 7929 N. Michigan Rd., Indianapolis, IN 46268 or online at Indyhumane.org/donate.
Many Thanks to Rosie and Trish from Heart to Heart Hospice and Penny from Changes Home Care for the care and compassion of the past few months.
There is no calling and the services will be private.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019