Nina F. Beaty
1928 - 2020
Nina F. Beaty

Indianapolis - 92, died December 1, 2020. Nina was born June 10, 1928 in Dawson Springs, KY to the late J.E. and Elsie (Vaughn) Harrell who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by, her beloved husband, Wilbur Beaty and son, Tony Mudd. Nina worked as a record maker for RCA for many years until her retirement.

Nina was a kind and loving woman adored by her son, Sammie Mudd (Cathy) and daughter, Patty Cummings; brother, Ernest Harrell; sister, Rita Vandiver; and a host of grandchildren. Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 11-12pm at Flanner Buchanan- Washington Park North. Funeral Service will follow at 12:00 p.m.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park North
DEC
8
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park North
Funeral services provided by
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park North
2706 Kessler Blvd. West
Indianapolis, IN 46228
3172515959
