Nina F. BeatyIndianapolis - 92, died December 1, 2020. Nina was born June 10, 1928 in Dawson Springs, KY to the late J.E. and Elsie (Vaughn) Harrell who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by, her beloved husband, Wilbur Beaty and son, Tony Mudd. Nina worked as a record maker for RCA for many years until her retirement.Nina was a kind and loving woman adored by her son, Sammie Mudd (Cathy) and daughter, Patty Cummings; brother, Ernest Harrell; sister, Rita Vandiver; and a host of grandchildren. Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 11-12pm at Flanner Buchanan- Washington Park North. Funeral Service will follow at 12:00 p.m.