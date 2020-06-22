Nina J. Ward
90, of Beech Grove, passed away on June 20, 2020. Visitation will be held at Little and Sons Beech Grove Chapel on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 4:00pm-5:00pm with Services immediately following at 5:00pm.
Masks are required to be worn when in the Funeral Home.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.