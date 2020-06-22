Nina J. Ward
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nina J. Ward

90, of Beech Grove, passed away on June 20, 2020. Visitation will be held at Little and Sons Beech Grove Chapel on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 4:00pm-5:00pm with Services immediately following at 5:00pm.

Masks are required to be worn when in the Funeral Home.

www.littleandsonsbeechgrove.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Little & Sons Funeral Home
1301 Main Street
Beech Grove, IN 46107
3177861476
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved