Nina Jo Watt



Indianapolis - Nina Jo Watt was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on 1/16/1941 to Karl Emerson and Edna Alice Shinkle Dean. Nina took her first steps on Pearl Harbor Day, 12/7/1941. She started grade school in New Orleans, La. at age 5, and moved back to Indianapolis for the 5th grade at Edgewood Elementary. Nina graduated from Southport High School in 1958. In 1973 she married John Watt.







Nina is survived by her husband, daughter Elizabeth [Mike] McCarty and stepchildren Jeffery [Rob], Christopher [Kathleen] Watt, and grandchildren Kathleen, Anne and John McCarty and Alex, Aaron and Megan Watt. She is predeceased by her parents and her stepson Frederick Watt.







Nina worked in various offices until the middle 1960's. She also volunteered in US Navy Relief during the 1960's. She then worked at Indiana Central Pharmacy. She was treasurer of the SHS'58 alumni from 1984 to 2018. She was office manager for Parr Lance Transportation from 1983 until 1995 when she retired to help raise her grandchildren.







Her faith was extremely important to her; she was a very involved member of St Jude Catholic Church for over 40 years, serving on the parish council from 1995 to 2003. She was chairperson of the parish council from 1998 to 2003. She was inherently generous, willing to help anyone who needed it, as seen through her work as a member and treasurer of the St Jude Conference of the St Vincent dePaul Society from 1992 to 2019. She was also Vice Precinct Committeeman in Perry Township for 28 years.







Nina's love for her family was rivaled only by her love for Neil Diamond. In addition to music, she enjoyed trips to the casinos. She was a fan of sports, and enjoyed watching games on TV and in person, especially basketball and baseball. Her favorite sports teams were the Cincinnati Reds, Indianapolis Colts, Pacers, and Butler and IU basketball.







Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, February 21, at St. Jude Catholic Church, 5353 McFarland Road, Indianapolis, IN. Calling will be Wednesday from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the church. Entombment will follow at Crown Hill Cemetery. The family has suggested memorial gifts be given to the Society of St. Vincent dePaul-Indianapolis or St. Jude Catholic Church. Singleton Community Mortuary and Memorial Center is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be extended to the family by visiting www.singletonmortuary.com. Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 19, 2019