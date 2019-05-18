Services
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
5141 Madison Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 787-7211
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
5141 Madison Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46227
View Map
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Southport United Methodist Church
1947 E. Southport Road
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Southport United Methodist Church
1947 E. Southport Road
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nina Holzer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nina June Holzer


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nina June Holzer Obituary
Nina June Holzer

Indianapolis - Nina June Holzer, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, entered into eternal rest at the age of 79 on May 16, 2019. Resident of Indianapolis, born on January 26, 1940 in Scottsburg, Indiana the ninth child of the late Arthur and Helen Gates.

A member of Southport United Methodist Church, St. Barnabas Catholic Church, and Order of the Eastern Star. She loved spending time with her family, crafts, bowling, bookkeeping and her church family. She and her husband volunteered with Hurricane Katrina.

Survivors include her loving husband of 41 years, Bill Holzer; two children, Wes (Kim) Kidwell; six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her eight siblings.

Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 19, at G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 20, at Southport United Methodist Church, 1947 E. Southport Road, Indianapolis, visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. She will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to .

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now