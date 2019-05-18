|
Nina June Holzer
Indianapolis - Nina June Holzer, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, entered into eternal rest at the age of 79 on May 16, 2019. Resident of Indianapolis, born on January 26, 1940 in Scottsburg, Indiana the ninth child of the late Arthur and Helen Gates.
A member of Southport United Methodist Church, St. Barnabas Catholic Church, and Order of the Eastern Star. She loved spending time with her family, crafts, bowling, bookkeeping and her church family. She and her husband volunteered with Hurricane Katrina.
Survivors include her loving husband of 41 years, Bill Holzer; two children, Wes (Kim) Kidwell; six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her eight siblings.
Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 19, at G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 20, at Southport United Methodist Church, 1947 E. Southport Road, Indianapolis, visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. She will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 18, 2019