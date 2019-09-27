|
|
Noel Heymann
Indianapolis - Noel Norton Heymann passed away on Thursday, September 26. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 5 at 11:00 a.m. at All Souls Unitarian Church on 5805 East 56th St in Indianapolis.
Born in Anderson, Indiana to Charles T. and Mary Lee Norton, Noel passionately celebrated all forms of the arts for her entire life. She also valued her recent affiliations with Arbutus Garden Club and Fortnightly Literary Club.
Noel is survived by her husband Mike, sisters Nichola and Nancy and brothers Tom and Tim.
In her memory, please attend an Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra concert, an IRT theatrical production, the Newfields galleries, or walk the 100 acres of the Newfields grounds.
Memorial donations may be made to the Foundation for Women's Cancer, the Alzheimers Research Foundation or (locally) the Little Red Door.
Online condolences available at: www.leppertmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019