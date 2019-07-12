Services
Stuart Mortuary, Inc.
2201 North Illinois Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3000
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Glendale Seventh Day Adventist Church
Service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
6:00 PM
Glendale Seventh Day Adventist Church
Viewing
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Glendale Seventh Day Adventist Gymnasium
2900 East 62nd Street
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Glendale Seventh Day Adventist Gymnasium
2900 East 62nd Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nokhuthula Mguquka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nokhuthula Mguquka

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nokhuthula Mguquka Obituary
Nokhuthula Mguquka

Indianapolis - Nokhuthula Mguquka, 46, passed away June 30, 2019. On Saturday July 13, there will be a visitation from 5:00 pm until 6:00 pm at Glendale Seventh Day Adventist Church with services at 6:00 pm. On Sunday July 14, 2019 there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 11 am at Glendale Seventh Day Adventist Gymnasium 2900 East 62nd Street with viewing from 10 am until 11 am and interment at West Ridge Park Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now