Nokhuthula Mguquka
Indianapolis - Nokhuthula Mguquka, 46, passed away June 30, 2019. On Saturday July 13, there will be a visitation from 5:00 pm until 6:00 pm at Glendale Seventh Day Adventist Church with services at 6:00 pm. On Sunday July 14, 2019 there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 11 am at Glendale Seventh Day Adventist Gymnasium 2900 East 62nd Street with viewing from 10 am until 11 am and interment at West Ridge Park Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 12, 2019