Services
Conkle Funeral Home (Avon) - Avon
76 North Avon Avenue
Avon, IN 46123
(317) 272-4600
For more information about
Nondas Fite
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Conkle Funeral Home (Avon) - Avon
76 North Avon Avenue
Avon, IN 46123
View Map
Service
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
1:30 PM
Conkle Funeral Home (Avon) - Avon
76 North Avon Avenue
Avon, IN 46123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nondas Fite
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nondas M. (Paxton) Fite


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nondas M. (Paxton) Fite Obituary
Nondas M. (Paxton) Fite

Indianapolis - Nondas M. (Paxton) Fite 86, of Indianapolis, passed away on February 3, 2019. She was employed with Tools & Supplies (until their closing), Tax Preparer for H&R Block part-time, Stewart Warner and LaQuinta where she retired. She was a member of Kingsway Christian Church. She was preceded in death by husband, Carl L. Fite; parents, Ernest and Beulah Paxton; sister, Patsy (Paxton) Moody; sisters-in-laws, Patty Ann Poland Fite, Diane (Fite) Moore; brothers-in-laws, Audrey Dale, Charles Fite, Stanley Fite and George Norman. Survivors include, daughters, Linda Wilson and Karla (Van Hybarger) Fite; grandchildren, Cynthia (Michael) Wathen, Laura Hybarger Cook and Max Hybarger; great grandchildren, Mazie, Marlee, Max Wathen; brothers and sisters, Fred (Rita) Paxton, Irene Norman, Brenda (Mac) Fultz, Lawrence Paxton, Allan Moody, Tim (Carol) Fite and Phyllis Fite. Visitation will be 3pm-8pm Wednesday February 6, 2019 at Conkle Funeral Home Avon. Services will be 1:30pm Thursday February 7, 2019 at Conkle Funeral Home Avon. Burial will be in Maple Hill Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the Little Red Door. She had a great love for all of her family and was very proud of them! Nothing made her happier than to spend time with them and her friends/neighbors. Officiating her Service is Dr. John Caldwell. Online condolences may be made at www.conklefuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Conkle Funeral Home (Avon) - Avon
Download Now