Nondas M. (Paxton) Fite
Indianapolis - Nondas M. (Paxton) Fite 86, of Indianapolis, passed away on February 3, 2019. She was employed with Tools & Supplies (until their closing), Tax Preparer for H&R Block part-time, Stewart Warner and LaQuinta where she retired. She was a member of Kingsway Christian Church. She was preceded in death by husband, Carl L. Fite; parents, Ernest and Beulah Paxton; sister, Patsy (Paxton) Moody; sisters-in-laws, Patty Ann Poland Fite, Diane (Fite) Moore; brothers-in-laws, Audrey Dale, Charles Fite, Stanley Fite and George Norman. Survivors include, daughters, Linda Wilson and Karla (Van Hybarger) Fite; grandchildren, Cynthia (Michael) Wathen, Laura Hybarger Cook and Max Hybarger; great grandchildren, Mazie, Marlee, Max Wathen; brothers and sisters, Fred (Rita) Paxton, Irene Norman, Brenda (Mac) Fultz, Lawrence Paxton, Allan Moody, Tim (Carol) Fite and Phyllis Fite. Visitation will be 3pm-8pm Wednesday February 6, 2019 at Conkle Funeral Home Avon. Services will be 1:30pm Thursday February 7, 2019 at Conkle Funeral Home Avon. Burial will be in Maple Hill Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the Little Red Door. She had a great love for all of her family and was very proud of them! Nothing made her happier than to spend time with them and her friends/neighbors. Officiating her Service is Dr. John Caldwell. Online condolences may be made at www.conklefuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 5, 2019